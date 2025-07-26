New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 206.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.3% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 328,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PDF Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $931.14 million, a PE ratio of 793.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $145,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,074 shares in the company, valued at $584,939.30. This trade represents a 33.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

