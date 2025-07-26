New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SB. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 257,136 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 0.6%

SB stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Safe Bulkers, Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $64.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

