New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKR. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 960.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

