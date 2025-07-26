New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,080 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Informatica were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Informatica by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90,544 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Informatica by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Informatica by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Informatica alerts:

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,399,254.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 391,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,809.85. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,788,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 382,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,120. This trade represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $24.60 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,459,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFA. Truist Financial lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 target price on Informatica in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Informatica from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INFA

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.