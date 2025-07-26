New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,300 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 29.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 38.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, June 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $84,017.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 242,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,956.22. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

