New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,300 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 29.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 38.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on VIAV
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $84,017.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 242,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,956.22. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Viavi Solutions Profile
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viavi Solutions
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.