New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 37,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 57,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,533,387.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 239,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,459.32. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 17,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $471,596.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 511,940 shares in the company, valued at $13,545,932.40. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,806 shares of company stock worth $5,062,725. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of DJT opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 38.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 4.71. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $54.68.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 2,860.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

Trump Media & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trump Media & Technology Group Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

