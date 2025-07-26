New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $425,000 Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,074 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 249,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 2,189.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 44,442 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $961.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.80 million. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.93%.

About MillerKnoll

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

