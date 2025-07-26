New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alight were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alight by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,107,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 222,725 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Alight by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 47,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. EVR Research LP grew its position in shares of Alight by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David D. Guilmette acquired 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 600,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,267.50. This represents a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alight Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE ALIT opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Alight’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALIT. Wedbush cut their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

About Alight

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

