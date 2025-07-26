New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $919,000 Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 62.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 114,550.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $27.26 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Joseph P. Payne purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $249,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,558.88. This trade represents a 63.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $577,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 430,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,202,031.80. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $785,288. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.