New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 11.5% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $376,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.38. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $102.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.67. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 86.40% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.60 million.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

