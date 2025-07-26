New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLSK. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cleanspark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cleanspark by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC purchased a new position in Cleanspark during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleanspark during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,120.61. The trade was a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 4.23. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.43 million. Cleanspark had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

