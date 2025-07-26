New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Terex were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Terex by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,782,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,917,000 after buying an additional 1,272,920 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,150,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,930,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,179,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Terex by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 893,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEX opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.58. Terex Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

