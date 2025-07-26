New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 550.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 462,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after purchasing an additional 391,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,740,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,207,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,724,000 after buying an additional 286,720 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $13,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

BFH stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BFH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

