New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Certara were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,171,000 after buying an additional 3,861,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Certara by 864.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,779,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,590 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $17,852,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,818,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Trading Up 1.0%

CERT opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.44 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.