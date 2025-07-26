New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,600 Shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viasat were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viasat by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Viasat Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

