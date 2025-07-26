New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,500 Shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Griffon were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $454,406,000 after acquiring an additional 177,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Griffon by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after buying an additional 236,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,073,000 after buying an additional 159,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 95,382.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after buying an additional 623,803 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFF opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Griffon Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Griffon had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 114.46%. The company had revenue of $611.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

