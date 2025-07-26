New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 25,100 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 174.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 10.7% during the first quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 75,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 72,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Patria Investments by 888.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patria Investments Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PAX stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

