New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,300 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 81.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,492 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,347,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,154,000 after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,659,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,568,000 after acquiring an additional 913,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 202,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

KGS opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $329.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 339.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

