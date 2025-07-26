New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visteon were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VC. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $619,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21. Visteon Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.12 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,925.70. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visteon from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

