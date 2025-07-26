New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,284 Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Perion Network by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Perion Network by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm raised Perion Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Perion Network Trading Down 1.0%

Perion Network stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $495.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Perion Network Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.