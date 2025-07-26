New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,159 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $25,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 78,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,951.60. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $52,921.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 89,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,112.79. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock worth $345,222 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $197.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.75 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

