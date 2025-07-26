New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,625 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 46.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 191.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 7,462.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 1.05. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 372.22%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

