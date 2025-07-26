New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ubiquiti by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:UI opened at $445.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.34. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.94 and a 12 month high of $469.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.22.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UI. Barclays lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

