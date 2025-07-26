New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,335,000 after acquiring an additional 173,584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 343,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 89,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 272,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.90. IPG Photonics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 21.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

