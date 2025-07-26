Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Newell Brands Trading Up 2.0%

NWL opened at $6.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,187,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,174,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Newell Brands by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,463,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 671,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 121.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

