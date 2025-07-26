Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,036 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Nutanix by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nutanix by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,075. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,480,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,954,747.08. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock valued at $426,621,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $74.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.02, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

