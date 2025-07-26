Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 1 0 2.25 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Competitors 255 1341 1312 22 2.38

Volatility and Risk

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential downside of 1.45%. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies have a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is more favorable than its peers.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s peers have a beta of -0.62, meaning that their average stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 44.83% 12.42% 5.63% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Competitors 33.39% 11.33% 5.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $224.04 million $116.32 million 9.02 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Competitors $265.59 million $148.50 million 14.55

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.3% and pay out 105.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending peers beat Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

