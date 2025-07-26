Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULV. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 7.6%
Shares of NULV opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
