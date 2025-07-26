NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lowered by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 211,007 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $452,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.93. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $12,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,123,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,851,566.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

