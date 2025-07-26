Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,689 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 227.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Organon & Co. news, CEO Kevin Ali purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 282,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,032.80. This represents a 13.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,348.88. This trade represents a 8.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

