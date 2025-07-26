PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDFS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PDF Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $23.79 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $931.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145,875.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,939.30. The trade was a 33.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $2,482,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

