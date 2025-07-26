Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $11.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

PEB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

PEB stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

