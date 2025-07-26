Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,130 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 7,575,757 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,992.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 32,347,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,984,346.80. This trade represents a 30.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of PPTA opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of -0.04.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.