Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) versus NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Head-To-Head Review

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) and NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and NTT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pervasip alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A -11.27% 26.60% NTT 7.30% 8.93% 3.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pervasip and NTT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 0.00 NTT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.07 $16.92 million N/A N/A NTT $90.00 billion N/A $6.60 billion $1.96 13.15

This table compares Pervasip and NTT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NTT has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NTT shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pervasip has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NTT beats Pervasip on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

(Get Free Report)

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About NTT

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services. The Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications and related ancillary services. The Global Solutions Business segment offers consulting, system and software development, network system, cloud, global data center, and related services. The Others segment engages in the real estate, energy, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.