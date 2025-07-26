PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Holdings Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

NYSE ISD opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.87%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

