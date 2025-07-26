Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,821,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.9% in the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 17,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 58.9% in the first quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 9.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,238,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after acquiring an additional 186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $17,029,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $174.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

