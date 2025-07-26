Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

