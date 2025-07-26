Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $129.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.60.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $91.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average of $109.19.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $7,423,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

