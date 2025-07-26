Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,655,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,342,000 after buying an additional 1,045,788 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 462.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,387,000 after buying an additional 750,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,420,000 after buying an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

NYSE:PNW opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.62. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.47 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

