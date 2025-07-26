Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,514,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pool by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,435,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,566,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pool by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,416,000 after buying an additional 44,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Pool by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL opened at $324.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $282.22 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.25.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

