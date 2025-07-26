Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 7,163 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 326.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 11.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $149,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,291.15. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 447,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,004.23. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,051 shares of company stock worth $807,542. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

