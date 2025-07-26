Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.42.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $186.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

