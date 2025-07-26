Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MSI opened at $428.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.46. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.60 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.