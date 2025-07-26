Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 228.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $287.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.05.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.