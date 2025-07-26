Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,042,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,975,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $6,133,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,924,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $172.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $175.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

