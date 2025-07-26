Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 20,155 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 287.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.4098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

