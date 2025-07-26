Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 516 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

DFSU stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.