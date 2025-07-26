Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 241,220.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

BGY opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.