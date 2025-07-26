Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 174,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $593.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.91 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.