Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $512.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.67. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The stock has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

